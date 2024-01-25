Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Shares Up 1.6%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.04. 7,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.52.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.01.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.
