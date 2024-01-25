Adam J. Townsend Sells 3,413 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
APLS stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APLS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
