Adam J. Townsend Sells 3,413 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

APLS stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.