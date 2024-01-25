African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Head-To-Head Survey

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 5.24 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.08

This table compares African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yield10 Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for African Agriculture and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,676.65%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Volatility & Risk

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Yield10 Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.