Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.41

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.41 and traded as high as C$58.95. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$57.34, with a volume of 32,374 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.619403 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

