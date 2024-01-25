Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 182.39 and a beta of 0.76. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

