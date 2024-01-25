Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Brian Goff Sells 7,635 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $165,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Goff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

AGIO stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

