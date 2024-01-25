Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider James William Burns Sells 1,708 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $26,737.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

