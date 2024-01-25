AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

