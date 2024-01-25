Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

