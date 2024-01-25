Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $130.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.