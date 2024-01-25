Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $29.15. Alcoa shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 2,701,201 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.