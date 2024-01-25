Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,599,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

