Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %

ALGM opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

