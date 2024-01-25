Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.56

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.56 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 37.65 ($0.48). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 421,010 shares trading hands.

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £208.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.56.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

