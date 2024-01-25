Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

