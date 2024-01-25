Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.70. 25,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Alpha Cognition Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.02.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

