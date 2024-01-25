Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

