Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.7% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,246,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,482,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661,069 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

