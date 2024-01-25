Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 469.4% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 274,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.