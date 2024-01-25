Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $151.57.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.