Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Financial Survey

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 16.27% 2.48% 1.32% Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.78 $29.72 million $0.51 30.92 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.36%. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$16.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.37%. Given Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.