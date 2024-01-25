Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

