Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

