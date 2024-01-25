American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %

AAL stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.