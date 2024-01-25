American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 155,017 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

