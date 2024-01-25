American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

AMH opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

