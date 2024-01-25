American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AIG stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

