Analysts Set Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) PT at $5.05

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.
Several research firms have weighed in on NRGV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.23.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Vault
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.