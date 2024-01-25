Analysts Set Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) PT at $5.05

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRGV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $35,082.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M. Van sold 17,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $35,082.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 582,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,917.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,569 shares of company stock worth $174,271. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.