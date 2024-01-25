Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $13.29

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.83 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lemonade by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

