Analyzing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.39 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -29.74 Community Healthcare Trust $97.68 million 7.20 $22.02 million $0.22 117.23

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 827.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90% Community Healthcare Trust 7.69% 1.66% 0.93%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.2 million square feet in the aggregate.

