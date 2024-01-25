Analyzing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kopin and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kopin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kopin has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42% SiTime -38.21% -8.74% -8.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $47.40 million 4.88 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -10.63 SiTime $283.61 million 9.54 $23.25 million ($2.81) -43.78

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiTime beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.