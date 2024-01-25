Analyzing Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE – Get Free Report) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Signature Eyewear and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Eyewear 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Eyewear has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 330.29%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Innovative Eyewear -1,017.90% -97.70% -90.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Eyewear and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Signature Eyewear and Innovative Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 7.96 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Signature Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Eyewear has a beta of 54.78, meaning that its share price is 5,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Eyewear has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Eyewear beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Eyewear

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

