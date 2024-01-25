Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.47 -$23.84 million ($13.00) -0.43 PROCEPT BioRobotics $75.01 million 30.52 -$87.15 million ($2.33) -19.46

Vivos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -106.28% -508.27% -129.15% PROCEPT BioRobotics -91.56% -50.06% -32.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos Therapeutics and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 6 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.