Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday.

Anpario Stock Performance

Anpario Company Profile

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,295.45 and a beta of 0.66. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

