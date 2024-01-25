Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Anpario
Anpario Stock Performance
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.