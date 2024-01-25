APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Trading 0.1% Higher

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,516,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,381,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $5,196,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

