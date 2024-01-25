Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,926,000 after buying an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

