Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Aramark Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

