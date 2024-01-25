Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.23

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.23 and traded as low as $62.30. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 411 shares.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.