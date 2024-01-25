ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $816.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $847.31 on Monday. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $864.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $721.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.56. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

