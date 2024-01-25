AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

