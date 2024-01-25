AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 183,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

