AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Head-To-Head Review

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AvePoint and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $217.18, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $232.34 million 6.02 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -36.24 Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 15.63 $487.71 million $3.48 60.10

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53% Veeva Systems 24.68% 10.91% 8.71%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats AvePoint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

