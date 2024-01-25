AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AZZ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

