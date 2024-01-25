B. Riley Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.78.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$66.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.