B. Riley Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from C$72.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.78.
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
