B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $4.20. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 9020186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Down 10.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.