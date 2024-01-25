BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $15.07. BAE Systems shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 807,233 shares traded.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
