Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading 16.2% Higher

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) traded up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.95. 264,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 158,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

