Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $39.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1,274.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 149,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 138,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 494,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 69,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

