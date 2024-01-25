Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.79. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1,042,859 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 19.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

