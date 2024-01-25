Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.